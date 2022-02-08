news, local-news, aged care, tasmania, covid, cases, commonwealth, morrison, greg hunt

A Tasmanian aged care facility had 24 residents test positive to COVID-19 at the height of the initial wave of Omicron that caused widespread lockdowns of facilities, the nurses' union says. The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation highlighted the level of workload pressures and emotional stress the situation took on staff, and urged greater support from the federal government should cases rise again in coming months. The aged care facility in Hobart also experienced one death last month as a result of the outbreak. READ MORE: Tasmania's taxi driver shortage leaves man stranded in mobility scooter at night ANMNF Tasmania secretary Emily Shepherd said Tasmania's aged care sector had fared better than on the mainland, but the rapid spread of the Omicron outbreak had highlighted gaps. "We know with schools going back there's likely to be an increase in cases, and we're also likely to see more cases in residential aged care," she said. "The experience of our members with residents with COVID-19 in the last few weeks and months has been incredibly difficult, and reported instances of one registered nurse and two care workers for 24 COVID-positive residents. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? "There was a lot preparedness, but also when cases were detected there was a lot of concern. Members described rushed plans put in place, and planning that could have been better thought out." The Tasmanian branch took part in the ANMF's nationwide protest to raise concerns about preparedness and support in the sector as COVID continues to spread. Ms Shepherd said they wanted to see the free supply of rapid antigen tests to all staff, the implementation of ratios above what the federal government has committed and increases to base salaries rather than just short-term bonuses. In the initial outbreak phase, the ANMF Tasmania found that key issues included the supply of testing and staffing issues. READ MORE: Rocherlea warehouse fire burns through the night The federal government was questioned extensively about its support of the aged care sector in Parliament on Tuesday. Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government had provided 48 million units of PPE, 10.9 million RATs since August and 14.8 million masks to the sector, as well as 800,000 shifts. "In addition to that, the changed furloughing requirements were fundamental to ensuring the continuity of workforce that's both in terms of the definition of close contact, but also the capacity in critical sectors such as aged care for asymptomatic close contacts to work," he said. The latest COVID-positive person to die in Tasmania was also in residential aged care in the state's South.

