Community stands strong with business

news, local-news,

Twelve months ago today, the Northern Tasmanian community was left reeling after a fire ripped through Adams Distillery. It's an anniversary that no-one really wants to commemorate, but it's a time that will forever be etched into the minds of the community and of the "Adams family" as they affectionately call themselves. Adams Distillery, since its establishment in 2015, had quickly established itself as a contender in the whisky world, and was one of the first Tasmanian distilleries in the industry. It set a gold standard and blueprint for all the micro-distilleries that came after. To have it destroyed in such a freak accident was unfathomable. Not only that, but the fire very nearly claimed a life, that of Greg Longmore, who in the year since has shown determination and courage in his fight for recovery. The fire also nearly derailed the Adams Distillery train for good, and would have left a giant Adams-sized whole in Tasmania's whisky and spirits industry. You wouldn't blame either of them if founders Adam Pinkard and Adam Saunders wanted to walk away. The memories and trauma associated with what they went through (as well as Mr Longmore) would have been enough for most people to pull up stumps. The financial blow alone would have kept many people up at night. But, despite all odds, Mr Pinkard and Mr Saunders, along with some savvy investors, have brought the business back from the brink of despair, and now the pair are looking forward to a big 2022. The rebuild and redevelopment of the site is progressing well, and is on track to reopen this year as a new tourism destination. This story might have initially been one of tragedy, and while there is certainly trauma involved, the past 12 months have shown that it's a story of courage and determination. It's about the will power of three men, Longmore, Saunders and Pinkard, who fought to prove this fire won't define them. And it's about a community, that fought hard to support them, even after the fire and when a global pandemic disrupted sales. The support of the community, both the industry and more locally, is a crucial factor in why the Adams story is a positive one today.