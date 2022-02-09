newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The long-awaited Longford Sewage Treatment Plant officially opened its doors yesterday, with the upgraded infrastructure now able to take on double its former capacity. TasWater chief executive Michael Brewster said the $33 million project, constructed by Aquatec Maxcon, leveraged Aerobic Nerada technology, an advanced biological wastewater treatment. "This is the first plant in Tasmania to use this type of treatment process and just the second plant in all of Australia," he said. "Obviously, we'll be looking at other opportunities to leverage this type of technology across the state". READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school students Mr Brewster said the state of the art technology would improve the plant's carbon footprint, power use and operating costs, and that the facility could now treat higher loads of sewerage. "We built it so that we could basically double the domestic load, so we can pick up other plants in due course and centralise sewer services into this area into the future without compromising the amenity for the locals here in Longford," Mr Brewster said. "We are very pleased construction of this plant is now complete, it will now benefit the local community for many years to come." Mr Brewster said the new plant would serve for "at least a couple" of decades, pointing out that the former infrastructure had been originally designed to service industry. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes The upgrade comes after years of complaints of odours coming from the TasWater sewerage treatment plant and the nearby JBS meatworks. Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said the former infrastructure had aged and was in need of upgrading. She said the project was hugely significant for Longford and that residents were already noticing the difference. "I've been on council 13 years, and it's been a wafting smell for those 13 years," Cr Knowles said. "The smell was quite overwhelming at times ... something needed to be done." READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter Cr Knowles said JBS was working with TasWater, alongside the council, to make sure the issue was overcome. A spokesperson from the JBS abattoir said the company had invested $5 million alongside TasWater to upgrade the Longford plant. It has also put $3 million towards a new waste water facility at its own site to upgrade the size and scale of its treatment system and further eliminate odours. The company expects the upgrades to be completed by the end of March, with the JBS system to be linked to the upgraded TasWater treatment facility. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? Mr Brewster said the plant only needed about two people to run it, with control algorithms effectively allowing it to operate on its own. "We would like to thank our dedicated TasWater project team and Aquatec Maxcon along with their Tasmanian and other sub-contractors for the great work they did to bring this project to fruition," Mr Brewster said. "We would also like to thank the local Longford community for their patience during the upgrade." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

