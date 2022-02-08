newsletters, football-list,

Tasmanian Hugh Dixon could get another shot at his AFL dream, named as one of four prospects training with West Coast Eagles. Drafted to Fremantle in 2018, the Kingborough product played one match at the highest level before being delisted in 2020. READ MORE: Targa Tasmania winner Ed Maguire set for TCR Australia debut Dixon's sole AFL game - round 23, 2019 against Port Adelaide - saw the 22-year-old kick a highlight-reel goal from the boundary as he had four disposals. He spent the 2021 season with WAFL side East Fremantle, kicking 19 goals across nine games while averaging 6.4 marks. The Eagles have two list spots up for grabs during the supplementary selection period, one of which is due to Brad Shepherd's retirement. Dixon's promotion to the West Coast training group comes as the forward is being touted as a potential replacement for the unvaccinated Jack Darling. He faces tough opposition for the spot, with two-time league leading goalkicker Tyler Keitel also training. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

