Cataract on Paterson may not be a stranger at hospitality awards ceremonies, but the Launceston restaurant can now add a big national award to its list of accolades. The restaurant received the Outstanding Achievement in Training award at the Australian Hotels Association National Awards for Excellence presentation dinner in Hobart on Monday night. Cataract on Paterson owner Karen Burbury said the business from the start had invested in a succession plan of trainees to skill up its workforce. READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school students Under the plan, there was an equal focus on the personal and professional development of staff members, she said. "I always say to them when you start with me, I want you to leave me a better person," Ms Burbury said. "There is such a skill shortage so if we don't invest in young people now, the hospitality industry is at risk." READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes She said it was important that young people considered either a job or a career in hospitality as it was a growing industry in the state. "It's not all about the long hours and the weekends," Ms Burbury said. "We all do have a lot of fun ... and there's opportunity to travel all over the world. "We have team members that are scattered everywhere now." READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter Saffire Freycinet at Coles Bay won the Deluxe Accommodation award on Monday night. General manager Ross Boobyer said the upscale resort had faced a challenging 12 months due to border restrictions, though Tasmanian visitation had at its highest on record. He said the resort had welcomed back many visitors from its main markets in Sydney and Melbourne since borders reopened on December 15.

