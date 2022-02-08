sport, local-sport,

Jett Johnson is set to follow in his family's footsteps, headlining an impressive group of Trans Am debutants at Race Tasmania. The 16-year-old grandson of racing legend Dick and son of Steven comes into the Trans Am competition after contesting several state meets last year. "The goal for me in Trans Am this year is to just get experience at the tracks I've never been to and get used to racing that is going a little more hip and shoulder," Johnson said. "I just want to get through the weekend cleanly, learn as much as I can and, obviously, have some fun. MORE RACE TASMANIA "I'm not looking to go out and win every race. If I get in the top three, I'd be happy. But I need to learn the race craft and think about what I'm doing when setting up passing moves. It will be a whole new thing for me to be in a pack of good cars racing against each other. "It will be interesting because you have a lot of people who are aggressive, pushing hard. The other Trans Am racing I've done is pretty cruisy, so it will be a good weekend of learning." The second running of Race Tasmania marks Johnson's first visit to the state and he's already here as he contests the 26-strong field, led by last year's champion Nathan Herne. Three Tasmanians will be a part of that field, with Tim Shaw, Owen Kelly and Macros Ambrose's protegee Lachie Dalton all stepping up to the start line from Friday to Sunday this week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/2d11b766-8569-4e3f-bff4-aa25433804c3.jpg/r0_77_2000_1207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg