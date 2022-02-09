news, local-news,

WE can agree with Mark Westfield (The Examiner, February 4) that the loss of life on our roads is tragic and measures to reduce the toll are important. However, reducing speed limits by 10km/h is a naive solution and could inadvertently make the situation worse by increasing road density and associated driving frustration. Modern cars and roads are designed to move people and goods from A to B efficiently and speed limits can work against that. READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school students It is simplistic to assign speed as the primary cause of accidents. The basic cause is the lack of control by the driver and any speed can be dangerous if there is no skill, care and attention devoted to the driving task. Sadly there is no simple answer to the problem of road carnage. All we do is be aware that not all drivers are skilful, so we must always be alert for the foolish behaviour of others. In the meantime, improving roads with more passing lanes is continuing and is improving safety for us all. MARK Westfield's letter asserting a 10 km/h speed reduction will result in 17 to 21 fewer road deaths each year is questionable. The 10-year Tasmanian average to 2020 is 32 deaths each year and the trend is flat. The lower limits applied on country roads - many of which have had speed limits cut by 20km/h - don't appear to have resulted in lower total deaths on Tasmanian roads? READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes I can point Mr Westfield to overseas studies that count deaths in the tens of thousands over 15-year periods, which demonstrate speed limit increases reduce the number of deaths for some types of roads. A blanket lowering of speed limits will do nothing but result in longer commute times. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter THE complaints about Grace Tame's conduct toward the Prime Minister are curious, if not hypocritical. A Rural Fire Services volunteer firefighter was hailed a hero for refusing to shake Scott Morrison's hand during the Black Summer bushfires of 2020. Grace Tame has displayed a similar level of disdain for the PM, a man who needed to be reminded by his wife that rape was bad, but instead she's called ungraceful and childish. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/a7e5d74b-ea8c-4200-bb3a-308766b068d1.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg