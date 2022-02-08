news, local-news,

A warehouse fire at a Rocherlea recycling plant has burned through the night causing massive damage to the building. The fire at Recycal Launceston on George Town Road was reported to fire and emergency services about 7.40pm on Monday after smoke was seen coming from a warehouse. READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school student Due to the difficulty in accessing the fire, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting crews from Launceston Airport also responded and were still on the scene early Tuesday morning. Tasmania Fire Service crews from Launceston, Rocherlea, Ravenswood, Prospect, Dilston, Legana and Perth all responded to the blaze. Firefighters from the Burnie Fire Brigade also attended the scene to provide additional aerial support to access the main body of the fire. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes About 11pm last night firefighters had not been able to extinguish the fire, with the TFS advising on Tuesday morning that crews would remain on the scene for several hours to contain the fire. The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined with investigations continuing. The TFS said there was no threat to the public but have issued an alert to the surrounding suburbs due to the smoke from the fire. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

