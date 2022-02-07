news, local-news,

With 1700 relief teachers on standby across the state, Acting Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff expects schools will be able to handle COVID outbreaks efficiently. "While we can't say there won't be challenges, there is a large pool of relief teachers from which we can draw upon and my expectation is that it will be handled well by the schools with support of the Education Department," Mr Rockliff said. While having plenty of relief teachers ready to go is one thing, a longer term concern is retaining teachers, especially in regional and rural areas. "Montanna (Clark) and Jayden (Wicks) grew up on the North-West Coast, have come back and are making a contribution to the future of our young people and making a huge difference to the lives of our young people," Mr Rockliff, who was visiting Ulverstone Secondary College, said. "I can really see the passion in them and they want to make a difference. "Education is for life but those early compulsory years of education are so very, very, important and it is wonderful to see a number of people, like Montanna and Jayden, are willing to have a positive impact on people's lives." Mr Rockliff said programs such as the Teaching Intern Placement Program, which provides a unique opportunity for UTAS students to undertake their final year of study, whilst developing practical teaching skills in a school setting, were beneficial in recruiting new staff. "The Teaching Intern Placement Program is an example of an innovative program...that supports people coming into our schools at the end of their Bachelor of Education degree and allows them to get that practical experience leading into the following year when they are more permanently based," he said. More than 80 UTAS graduates have already commenced teaching with the Department of Education in 2022 across permanent and relief roles, including 19 of which have completed the Teaching Intern Placement Program. Ulverstone Secondary College principal Glen Lutwyche explained why the school was backing programs like the Teaching Intern Placement Program. "It's a program that shows people are really committed to teaching," he said. "They work here every day, they do get study time to complete their university degree, but it shows they are committed and it's a great way to get your hands dirty so you know exactly what teaching is about. "Samantha (Cocker) will be our third intern through the program and she will work with a mentor teacher this year and then she will start next year as a permanent teacher."

