news, local-news,

The recipients of the prestigious Australian Hotels Association National Awards for Excellence were recognised at a presentation dinner held in Hobart on Monday night. The Tasmanian award winners included MacQ01 Hotel, taking home the coveted Overall Hotel of the Year Accommodation Division, while Saffire Freycinet won the Deluxe Accommodation category. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes Best Superior Accommodation was jointly won by the Ship Inn Stanley and Cataract on Paterson took out Outstanding Achievement in Training. Acting Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events Guy Barnett said that is was great to see Tasmania recognised on a national level. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter "While providing an opportunity for us to celebrate our industry leaders, these awards also gave us a chance to acknowledge the challenges the national sector has faced over the past two years," he said. "I am continuously impressed, and proud of not only the resilience of Tasmanian tourism and hospitality operators, but also their innovation and optimism as our industry and state moves from recovery to prosperity and growth." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/95c0f19b-1667-44cc-8d10-fdbe288e2be8.jpg/r3_3_1196_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg