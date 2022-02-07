news, local-news,

With the 25th anniversary event just around the corner, the Forth Valley Blues Festival has been canned for the third year in a row. Announcing the decision on Monday, committee president Kylie Rogerson said they were as disappointed as anyone. "It was not a decision made lightly," Ms Rogerson said. "But in some ways, the festival has still got a financial hangover from the 2020 festival being called off the week prior, which then caused us to have a loss." She said with the festival also unable to proceed last year there hadn't been the opportunity to raise funds as a buffer. If this year's event had had to be cancelled last minute or postponed and deposits lost, Ms Rogerson said, it could have meant the end of the festival forever. "We're going to make the little money we have left work for us," she said. "We're going to put funds into term deposits so we can earn a bit of interest, which means the money we do have is more secure. "We don't want to continue to disappoint our patrons, and as the committee we want to stop being disappointed too." With this year meant to mark 25 years of the festival, she said the celebrations would simply be postponed for when they, hopefully, return in 2023. "We do not want to lost sight of the festival being around for 25 years, and want to celebrate that it has been sustainable for that long. "This is definitely not the final nail in the coffin." The committee said they hadn't ruled out being able to put on some smaller events throughout the year, and that they were exploring the options available. Coastal musician and long-time Forth festival fan Teresa Beck-Swindale said the announcement was a blow, but she appreciated the challenges that have faced so many in the events industry. The Forth Valley Blues Festival was set for March.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116107549/4f48805d-a89e-449b-a638-aea4416a060e.JPG/r10_234_4490_2765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg