news, local-news,

Tasmania's recycling sorting centres have reported an alarming spike in the volume of Rapid Antigen Tests, testing implements and facemasks making their way into household kerbside recycling bins. Regional waste management groups, including Northern Tasmania Waste Management, Southern Tasmanian Waste Management Group, and Cradle Coast Waste Services are on a mission to inform Tasmanian households on how to correctly dispose of used tests and masks, stressing that neither RATs nor facemasks can be recycled and that both belong in general waste. With used masks and RATs being found by recycling centre staff, some tests indicating a positive result, the groups emphasised that these were clinical items and posed a health risk when not appropriately disposed of. READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school students "From a staff safety point of view, obviously [RATs are] a product that contains bodily fluid on it. So we don't want our staff exposed to that unnecessarily," Ms Cheryl Fuller, spokesperson for Cradle Coast Waste Services said. Michael Attard, team leader for sustainability at the City of Launceston said RATs and masks interfered with sorting machinery. "These are composite materials and when you have composite materials they are very hard to pull apart and recycle," Mr Attard said. Ms Fuller said that placing any kind of non-recyclable items into recycling bins made sorting an extremely difficult task and could contaminate recycling loads. "If we're collecting lots of bins from a neighbourhood or a suburb that have high levels of contamination, then often that entire load will end up going to landfill because the contamination rates are too high for us to sort," Ms Fuller said. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes The groups are urging people to bag or wrap used tests and swabs before placing them in the rubbish, especially where bin liners are not used. The waste management groups also ask that people to cut disposable mask straps before throwing them away to reduce the threat to birdlife that reside around landfills. Ms Fuller said the waste sector was keen to work with governments and manufacturers to come up with a recyclable product in future but that it was still too early. Mr Attard said he was sure a recycling avenue would come soon. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter The waste groups wished to remind the public that kerbside recycling was designed for household items made from a single material such as glass jars, steel cans, plastic bottles, or cardboard boxes. Mr Attard invited people that were in doubt to direct their questions to their local council or regional waste group, or to visit the Reth!nk Waste Tasmania website or Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

