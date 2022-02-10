news, local-news,

Fans of Japanese-built vehicles are invited to attend the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania's largest-ever themed display. More than 30 cars and motorbikes spanning from models built in the '60s to the early 2000s are set to be on show at the inaugural Honda: The Power of Dreams display. The event, which started last week, is set to run for three months, finishing on an undisclosed date in May. READ MORE: Lefroy cannabis trafficker admits to 20-bong-a-day habit All of the vehicles on show are individually owned, and many of the participants were either sought out by members of the museum or offered to partake. National Automobile Museum of Tasmania manager Phil Costello said one of the rarest vehicles on show was a 1967 Honda T500 truck, which members of the museum came across on a farm. The truck was the company's first-ever production automobile, and one of only four known to have been imported to Tasmania. READ MORE: Pre-election pitch for new indoor stadium in Launceston A Japanese engineer named Honda Soichiro, established the Honda Technical Research Institute in 1946 to develop small, efficient internal-combustion engines, before it was incorporated as Honda Motor Company in 1948 and began producing motorcycles in 1949, which have since become famous on various racing circuits around the world. One Tasmanian renowned for racing those particular bikes, as he was sponsored by them during his career, was the second inductee into the state's Motor Sport Hall of Fame, Malcolm Campbell. Mr Costello said he felt very lucky to have two of Mr Campbell's bikes on display, including his Honda VFR750 race bike, which he won with 19 times out of 21 starts. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary School embarking on a journey of recovery Mr Costello also said the event was doing well so far and had been received positively by the public. "It's something that people probably don't expect to see, this is the first time we've ever done a Japanese vehicle brand display, and I'm sure over the coming years we'll do more," he said. "Honda's brand is unique because it has a strong motorcycle aspect to it too." When asked why Honda's were so popular, Mr Costello said they were one of the best engine builders in the world and were reliable, easier to fix, and very user-friendly.

