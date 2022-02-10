news, local-news,

A Launceston coffee business is going from strength to strength after beginning its latest venture. Guerrilla Espresso have expanded further by taking over the tenancy to house a coffee van in Civic Square. Owner Damon Wecker said it was a great addition to the growing business. READ MORE: Adams Distillery recovery from fire a year on "We started five years ago with our Paterson Street store, then we opened up Riverside and Wellington Street and now we are in Civic Square," he said. "There was a tender opportunity and we won the tender and then proceeded to expand. READ MORE: Mass fish death incident at Tamar fish farm "It started last Monday and has been going really well. It's a great spot with lots of people walking around before work and during lunchtime so its the perfect place for us to give people a great coffee." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/dfe77797-5a26-4f97-8540-d4a3bb083767.jpg/r242_476_3959_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg