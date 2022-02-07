sport, local-sport,

The Devonport Strikers have signed another two players with strong ties to its northern rivals for the upcoming season. Launceston City's Yasin Mohammadi and former Launceston United player Fahim Moradi have both made the switch to Devonport. Mohammadi played 19 matches and scored six goals last season in the NPL. Strikers coach Tom Ballantyne said Mohammadi added depth and versatility to the squad. "Yasin is a winger traditionally, we've been playing him in a slightly different position, for him just to get used to, in terms of how we are rotating slightly," Ballantyne said. "But he's very technical, left footed, great centre of gravity, really good low centre, can turn really quickly. Can shoot really well off his left foot and his ability to link up play and be creative as well. "He's a great addition to the squad in terms of a natural left footer and naturally play wide but can play on the inside as well." While Moradi arrives to the club after two seasons in Queensland's NPL. Ballantyne said Moradi was a young fullback who he had coached in Queensland. "Fahim's a very exciting young player, dynamic, who can get up and down the line and has a trick in his locker and doesn't mind the physical side of the game as well," he said. "He played really well yesterday (in a practice match against South Hobart). He came off a little bit earlier than we were kind of anticipated in terms of his minutes in the game, due to a slight knock, but he'll be fine." Moradi joins Aaron Kidmas to have played under Ballantyne at the Magpie Crusaders last season. Ballantyne said he was delighted to have both players on board after they had each reached out upon returning to Tasmania.

