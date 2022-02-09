news, local-news,

With school returning for another year, there is a call out for those wanting to help school children cross the road safely during school times. The Department of State Growth is seeking those interested in becoming a lollipop lady or man to apply for the casual or permanent roles which benefit the wider community, but also the children they help. Karen Leslie from the department says its a rewarding and fulfilling job. READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school students "It's doing something for the community which is worthwhile and improves the safety of the children in the area and it's rewarding in terms of the people they meet, they are well respected by the community," she said. "The income doesn't affect the Centrelink aged pension which means it's a great way to earn some extra cash, some people think they will lose their benefits but this is not the case. Ms Leslie said that there is also a social aspect of the job that is very important. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes "The kids get very close and protective over their crossing guard and they form a friendship with the kids which is a beautiful thing to see. It just shows the bond that is created during those few minutes in the day." "Also the kids have somewhere safe to go to and someone they know they can trust if they feel unsafe, lost of being bullied or even if their parent is late to pick them up they know that they can stay with the crossing guard." Ms Leslie said that many who take up the role stay for long periods of time, with some serving for several decades and they accept all ages and backgrounds. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter "Our longest serving crossing guard has been in the role for well over 30 years," she said. "Lot's of people when thinking of this kind of work asked if their is a certain age that you have to be and this job is open to anyone with any background. "Our youngest crossing guard is 19 and our oldest is 81 this year, so anyone that is looking for 1.5 hours of work a day is eligible." READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? Duties of being a traffic control officer include being responsible for the safe conduct of school children and others at pre-selected crossing points and requiring drivers of vehicles to stop on a road where the School Crossing Patrol Officer is engaged in the duties of protecting children and others crossing to and from a school. Those wanting to apply can head to jobs.tas.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

