Biosecurity Tasmania are looking for volunteers to participate in the final round of the 'Adopt-a-Trap' National Sticky Trap Survey. The sticky trap survey aims to re-affirm that Tasmania remains free of a wide range of exotic pests, including tomato-potato psyllid, Asian citrus psyllids and exotic leaf miners. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes Some of these pests also carry exotic diseases of concern such as the disease pathogen which causes 'zebra chip' in potatoes. These pests and diseases are a serious threat to Australia's fruit, vegetable, and nursery industries. Tasmania is currently free from these pests. Surveillance such as this assists in ensuring our status as being free which supports our export trade, but also early detection improves the chances for successful eradication. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter The information collected from the survey in Tasmania will be combined with data from other participating states. Volunteers are being asked to host sticky traps on their properties from January to March 2022. Participants will be provided with a survey kit and instructions on how to manage the traps. To register, or for more information about the survey, please visit https://nre.tas.gov.au/biosecurity-tasmania/plant-biosecurity/plant-pest-surveillance/adopt-a-trap-pest-survey

