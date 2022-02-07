sport, local-sport,

Race Tasmania is set to host a bevy of Australia's top-line racing talent after two prominent names committed in recent days. The TCR series will be one of the main categories on show at Symmons Plains Raceway this week and will be further bolstered by former champion Will Brown returning. Brown will replace last season's championship winner Chaz Mostert in the Audi RS 3 LMS for Melbourne Performance Centre. READ MORE: Why Tasmania chose to have less COVID testing of school students Brown will split his efforts between the TCR series as well as the Supercars championship where he will again suit up for Erebus Motorsport. The double duties should be no issue for Brown, the inaugural series champion in 2019, as Mostert claimed the title while also racing for Walkinshaw Andretti United in Supercars. The 23-year-old will partner Jay Hanson this season and will make his team debut at Symmons Plains Raceway in the season opener at Race Tasmania. Melbourne Performance Centre managing director Troy Russell was eager to see what Brown could do on the beloved Tasmanian track. "We can't wait to get down to Symmons Plains and start the season, and we know that with Will and Liqui Moly, we are going to be in a strong position from the outset," he said. "Will proved his talent in the inaugural season driving for one of our rivals, so now it's great to have him in our corner, filling the shoes of Chaz who did a terrific job last year." Brown is not the only big name locked in for the second running of the Tasmanian event with Tim Slade locked in for the S5000 Championship event. Slade will be a familiar face to Tasmania's motorsport faithful after a solid Supercars career as a two-time race winner. Slade will take part in the scheduled Thursday practice as well as Friday's practice sessions and the three races set for Saturday and Sunday. Slade will be part of the Team BRM stable alongside Joey Mawson and Kaleb Ngatoa. After winning the championship last season, Team BRM are eager to add Slade's experience behind the wheel to their line-up. "We've got no doubts in his ability to get up to speed quickly and be a factor across the three races in Tasmania," Team BRM's Mark Rundle said. "It's exciting to have someone of his experience racing at a very high level join the team." Race Tasmania will take place from February 11-13 and feature the S5000 Championship, TCR Series and Trans AM. The event debuted last year after to strong crowds at the raceway.

