Launceston human rights activist and community worker Sara Strong passed away on February 1, remembered as a kind and gracious woman with a smiling face. Born in Cape Town, South Africa on September 3, 1934, Mrs Strong spent her early years in England prior to the outbreak of World War II. When war broke, her family returned to Cape Town, where she witnessed firsthand the social injustice carried out under the country's apartheid regime. READ MORE: New study offers hope for people with terminal lung disease As a young woman, Mrs Strong attended Wynberg Girls High School in Cape Town, and in 1959, she graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor of Arts in English and French. After migrating to Australia and completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Education at the University of New England, Mrs Strong continued her linguistic studies learning Mandarin as she completed a Diploma in Modern Languages. Speaking at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church on Monday at Mrs Strong's funeral, Son David Strong described his mother's life as complex, multi-faceted and abundant, known by many people for her many different roles as an advocate for education and equality. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes Doctor Sharif As-Saber, a friend who first met Mrs Strong after he and his family moved to Launceston from Bangladesh, described Mrs Strong as a gracious lady with a smiling face. He said the 87-year-old was involved with several social, learning and human rights groups including refugee rights, gambling control and international student welfare, but also a maternal figure to many in the community. "She was like our mum while to many others, she was a candle of hope and aspiration," Dr As-Saber said. "Whenever my wife and my family had met her or had a conversation with her via phone or the internet, we always found her in a happy mood." READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter After the death of her husband, Christopher Strong in 2008, Mrs Strong had a health scare of her own involving an irregular heartbeat and after being put on blood thinners, a clot formed in her spinal column. Despite undergoing three surgeries, she was left paralysed from the waist down. Dr As-Saber said despite her hardships, Mrs Strong still chose to look on the bright side. "She never complained about anything even when she was in pain," he said. "She never showed her agony or frustration and maintained a calm demeanour and smiling face at all times." READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? Mr Strong said his mother was an inspirational woman, who despite her personal hardships continued to advocate for others without a voice, while fighting her own battles quietly and with dignity. Dr As-Saber said Mrs Strong was a wonderful human being who would be dearly missed. "She lived a full life as a successful woman, wife, mother, farmer, human rights activist, social worker and adventurer," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

