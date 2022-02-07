news, local-news,

A shift in the interest rate prices will leave some Launceston households with no other option than to sell, with booming prices and low stock leaving one mortgage broker wondering when the bubble will burst. Liberty Lending broker Ryan Pendergast, based in Launceston, said there had been a significant shift over the past nine to 12 months of people seeking to sign onto a fixed interest rate home loan. "What we're seeing if that the fixed rate home loans are actually cheaper than the variable, which is very uncommon, we haven't really seen that before," he said. "However, there is a lot of pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia to put interest rates up; they can't get any lower. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? "I know there's a lot of buyers out there waiting for the rates to go up, to take advantage of investors and families forced to sell." Calculations by comparison website Canstar, based on the median house price for Launceston and Westpac predictions on an official cash rate rise of 1.65 per cent by March 2024. Suppose variable rates rise by 0.5 per cent by the end of 2022. In that case, as many economists have predicted, Launceston households who bought near the current market peak could be faced with paying an extra $120 per month if banks choose to pass the increase on to consumers. Mr Pendergast said it was like looking into a crystal ball, trying to predict what would happen, but he said times were tough if you were a first-home buyer. RELATED STORY: 'I will have to rely on handouts': pensioner told rent to increase by $180 a fortnight "It's really hard and disheartening; it's such an emotional grind [if you are a first-home buyer], and there's just no way they can compete with some of the prices that are being offered," he said. First-home buyers are abandoning their search because of the inability to save for a deposit, despite being able to pay off a mortgage. Wage growth has not kept up with inflating property prices, and Mr Pendergast said he didn't know how long the market could maintain these prices. "What we are seeing here is comparable to Sydney prices, but we haven't seen the wage increase." The median price for a home in Launceston has skyrocketed to $600,000, according to the latest data from the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania, which released their December quarter update last week. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes Variable mortgage rates are linked to the official cash rate, as it dictates how much banks can borrow money from institutional lenders. Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe conceded this week that it is "plausible" that the official cash rate would rise this year; however, many economists are using far more robust language. Tasmanian-based economist Saul Eslake said that recent inflation figures had led him to predict a 0.5 per cent rate rise in official rates by year's end. Buyers trying to get a foot on the property ladder within the next two years would also suffer as a result of rising rates, according to Canstar, with new borrowers suffering a hit to their borrowing power. If rates did rise by 1.65 per cent, a couple with a household income of $90,000 per annum could suffer a $92,000 cut to their borrowing power, based on what they would qualify for at a 3.04 per cent 4.69 per cent interest rate. Mr Pendergast said he would advise those on the treadmill of property hunting for a while to take a break because it can be draining. WHAT DO YOU THINK? SEND US A LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

