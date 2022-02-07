news, local-news,

Tasmanian Police seized a 4.2 metre vessel, 14 rock lobsters and four pots on Sunday morning following an operation targeting illegal fishing in the state's south. Marine officers conducted the operation after receiving information from members of the public regarding suspicious vessel activity involving rock lobster pots in the Frederick Henry Bay and Clifton areas. After intercepting a vehicle at Cremorne Boat Ramp, police located and seized an excess number of rock lobster. READ MORE: New study offers hope for people with terminal lung disease A subsequent search of a residence found more illegal rock lobster which were seized as evidence. Police also seized a 4.2m aluminium dinghy, which is alleged to have been used in the commission of the offences. A 30-year-old man from Howrah and a 20-year-old man from Abels Bay will be proceeded against for multiple marine offences including Taking Excess Rock Lobster and Using Excess Rock Lobster Pots. Both will appear in court at a later date. Senior Constable Scott Williams is reminding fishers to only use their own licenced pots, to adhere to regional possession limits and to mark the tails of rock lobster when they are caught. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes "Fishers are encouraged to download the Tasmanian Sea Fishing Guide from the app store for information regarding fishing and fisheries rules in Tasmania," he said. "Anyone with information about marine offences can report it to Fishwatch on 0427 655 557." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

