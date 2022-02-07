news, local-news, flinders island, king island, flight, hobart, sharp, airlines, government, covid

An arrangement for regular return flights between Hobart and the Bass Strait Islands has been extended until the end of this year due to strong demand. Sharp Airlines' schedule to the islands was introduced in September 2020 - underwritten by a $1 million commitment from the state government - and was due to finish in March. But the strong demand has meant this funding had not been fully utilised, and could be "rolled forward" until the end of 2022, with an intention of allowing the flights to be self-sufficient without government support. READ MORE: Does Tasmania's COVID response face enough oversight and scrutiny? It involves return flights between Hobart and both Flinders and King islands every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Premier Peter Gutwein said it looked likely the flights were here to stay. "We want to see this service be established for the longer term and at this stage it looks very positive in terms of the demand for it," he said. READ MORE: An uphill battle: The Derby community before and after the bikes "There's little doubt that both of these island communities and their economies have benefited greatly." Sharp Airlines also runs regular flights between the Bass Strait Islands and Launceston and Melbourne, in addition to return flights from Burnie to King Island. King Island suffered a loss in tourism traffic due to a COVID outbreak over the summer holidays that resulted in advice for visitors to temporarily stay away. READ MORE: Restaurants' push to serve deer could be a health risk says hunter Mr Gutwein said a support package for the island would be announced later this week. "We'll be announcing details of a new incentive program that is linked into the extension of the flight to ensure that we can boost further the King Island economy," he said. "We've tasked Tourism Tasmania - they're working with King Island Tourism and the local council - to deliver a new targeted marketing campaign to ensure that both Tasmanians and interstate visitors are encouraged to travel to King Island in coming months." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/9a08a724-a8c7-4f03-a454-a53f2c05770f.JPG/r0_213_4288_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg