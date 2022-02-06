news, local-news, ashley, prison, westbury, tasmania, northern, detention

Direct neighbours of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre have provided "positive" feedback to the site being used for a northern prison, Corrections Minister Elise Archer says, as the consultation phase gets underway. The Department of Justice has found that Ashley is "well suited" for an adult correctional facility, to replace its current use for youth justice in under three years. The government has softened its language about the prison as it attempts to focus more on rehabilitative approaches, but Ms Archer said their plans for it to be maximum security with 270 beds were unchanged at this stage. READ MORE: Is there enough scrutiny and oversight of Tasmania's COVID response? "The government still plans the same corrections facility that we've always planned," she said. "This is being looked at because it was the public, indeed, that actually said 'now that you're going to close Ashley, you should be putting forward this site', and that's exactly what we're doing." The consultation phase lasts until March 14 and includes various "shop front" sessions in Deloraine, Westbury and Elizabeth Town. READ MORE: $410 more a month: What mortgage rate rises could mean for Launceston households Ms Archer said feedback was already looking promising. "I'm not going to preempt what the results might be," she said. "I've had some initial - not figures through - but feedback in relation to the direct neighbours. Overall it's been quite positive but I'll wait to hear after that five-week consultation period what the broader community in Deloraine and that region in the Meander Valley think about having a Northern correctional facility on that site." READ MORE: Ponting slams Cricket Australia after Langer's resignation Westbury Region Against the Prison spokesperson Linda Poulton said they welcomed the government's shift to investigating Ashley as a site for the prison, while urging strong consultation with the Deloraine community after believing the consultation with Westbury was lacking. She said there were still concerns that the government could revert to the Birralee Road site if Ashley falls through. Ashley is considerably closer to Deloraine than to Westbury.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/27396ba9-6f09-4ebc-927c-ff87306f6e50.jpg/r0_276_5464_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg