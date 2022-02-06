news, local-news,

The small craft berth at the Port of Devonport is back in operation following the boat crash on January 28. TasPorts and the Environmental Protection Authority are continuing to recover the two tugboats and make controlled reductions to the oil spill containment area. TasPorts chief operating officer Stephen Casey described the opening of the berth as a small milestone in the response effort. READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub "The success of the oil spill response and clean up since the incident enabled our response team to move the containment boom towards the shoreline, reducing the size of the spill area and reinstating access to the small craft berth next to Devonport 3 West Berth," he said. "This berth is the home for TasPorts pilot vessels and the reinstatement of the berth is another step forward in the oil spill response and ensuring continued safe access to TasPorts' marine service vessels to support the continuity of commercial shipping."

