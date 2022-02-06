coronavirus,

Passengers and crew who were on a cruise ship that arrived in Hobart on Sunday are isolating following a confirmed case of COVID-19 onboard. The passenger is experiencing mild symptoms and tested positive through a RAT on the final day of the cruise. READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub The boutique cruise ship left Hobart on January 27 for a 10-day cruise that did not leave Tasmanian waters. Passengers and crew will be required to isolate for seven days in hotel quarantine as close contacts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/a62a321e-4aa4-4397-9669-aa01edbca0e5.jpg/r7_8_3340_1891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg