Some of the state's most remote communities have been thrown a lifeline in the protection against COVID-19, with the Royal Flying Doctors Service providing pediatric vaccinations along the West-Coast. Last week, children living on Tasmania's remote West-Coast were vaccinated by Tasmanian Health Service nurses working out of RFDS mobile clinics. The RFDS said 81 vaccinations were delivered to five to 11-year-olds during the four-day tour which visited Strahan, Queenstown, Zeehan and Rosebery. READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub RFDS Tasmania chief executive John Kirwan said the buses played an important role in reaching rural and remote communities. "We have helped deliver more than 2000 COVID vaccinations to Tasmanians who might not have otherwise had access to this service," he said. "It is great that we have been able to assist in subsequent phases of the vaccination program including helping families to get their children vaccinated before returning to school. "This service highlights that the RFDS is about more than planes and shows we can reach people in small towns and other remote locations with critical services." READ MORE: $410 more a month: What mortgage rate rises could mean for Launceston households After a slow start to the vaccination program that saw the state government encourage parents to add vaccinations to their back to school list, as well as running a vaccination blitz which included pop-up and superclinics around the state, vaccinations for five to 11-years-olds sits at about 56 per cent. The response to the RFDS vaccination program had been met with positive results with nine-year-old Tilly McCoy from Rosebery happy to get her jab while eight-year-old River McCoy said the nurse was very nice. READ MORE: Ponting slams Cricket Australia after Langer's resignation RFDS Tasmania primary health care manager Judah Morris said the feedback from families and youngsters had been overwhelmingly positive. "We are able to reach people who for different reasons haven't had a vaccination yet," he said. "In this case we are thrilled to have been able to support some of the younger members of our communities in protecting themselves against COVID-19. "It was encouraging to see the positivity among the children and to offer this service to west coast families. "The RFDS is already a trusted primary health care provider and we are proud to be involved in rolling out this vital service." Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/305e72d4-adf0-4fe8-b2dc-c1d66b43a871.jpg/r0_397_3827_2559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg