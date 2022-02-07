sport, local-sport,

Former Supercars driver Michael Caruso is ready to roar into Symmons Plains Raceway after the driver confirmed his drive for the upcoming TCR season. Caruso will pilot an Alfa Romeo Guilietta Veloce TCR for Ash Seward Motorsport after making his debut in the category last season with Garry Rogers Motorsport. The announcement ensures the 38-year-old will be in the starting grid of the opening race in the TCR season which will get underway with Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains next week. The 11-year Supercar veteran is confident of achieving a good result at the popular Tasmanian track in his new colours. "Heading into 2022, the goal is to find the consistency we need to be able to fight for the championship and with ASM, I'm confident we can make that happen," he said. "When TCR first started in 2019, Ash Seward Motorsport was one of the teams that was immediately on the pace and winning races." ASM has been part of TCR since its inception and has been a regular contender at the front of the pack which is tipped to occur again this campaign. ASM was piloted by Lee Holdsworth last season as he achieved ninth position with 315 points. Holdsworth switched back to the Supercars main game this season as part of the Grove Racing stable but despite losing last season's Bathurst winning co-driver, Ash Seward is optimistic about their chances at Symmons Plains. "I'm really looking forward to the first round of the season at Symmons Plains, our cars performed very strongly there last year, so we should be able to hit the ground running," he said. "Michael is a talented driver who has been fast in every car he has ever raced. "Last year, he showed some great speed in TCR, especially in the second half of the season. He's already familiar with the Alfa Romeo product, so we're thrilled to have him on board." The shared admiration is obvious between Seward and Caruso as the pair plot for a top result to open the season. "Ash is a racer at heart - he's super-competitive. His crew are all very motivated and it's really invigorated me to get stuck into the season," Caruso said of his team boss. Caruso managed a solid debut campaign in TCR to finish 11th overall in the standings with a race win and three podium places. Caruso's addition to the TCR field boosts an already strong line-up for the upcoming season, which features a mixture of young talent and Supercars veterans. Supercars race winner Fabian Coulthard is already confirmed to make his TCR debut at Symmons Plains next weekend. The New Zealander will be joined by former Supercars driver Tony D'Alberto as part of the team at Wall Racing for the upcoming season. Popular drivers like Ben Bargwanna, James Moffat and Dylan O'Keefe are locked in to return for Garry Rogers Motorsport. The opening round of the TCR series is at Race Tasmania which is on from February 11-13 at Symmons Plains Raceway. Race Tasmania will also feature the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship and Trans AM series as well as the TCR series across the event.

