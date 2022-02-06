news, local-news,

The performing arts industry is staying strong against COVID-19, with the future looking bright according to stakeholders. Theatre Royal chief executive Simon Wellington said though there had been huge disruptions in the performing arts sector over the past 18 months, he was more confident delivering programs with borders open and government support. Arts Minister Elise Archer announced on Sunday that the $2 million Live Performance Support Program launched in March 2021 was to be extended again until September 30, 2022. READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub The program shares some of the risks involved if performances or live shows need to be cancelled, postponed or heavily modified due to COVID-19. Ms Archer said this was the second time the package had been extended, with only $150,000 of the $2 million paid out. The fund provided security to other organisations and shows to the value of $1.7 million, but the money had not been needed. "We've have also slightly expanded and altered the program to include the cancellation or postponement of a live performance or event while cast and crew and venue staff isolate," Ms Archer said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

