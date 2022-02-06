sport, local-sport,

Unbeaten gelding Bello Beau completed Tasmania's feature two-year-old double at Mowbray on Sunday, to the cost of many punters who gambled against him. Bello Beau opened at $1.60 in first markets on the $150,000 Gold Sovereign Stakes but by the time the race started he had blown out to $2.20. It was his stablemate Jaguar Stone who attracted the most market support, heavily-backed from an opening quote of $7.50 with tab.com.au to close at $2.90. But, the closeness of their final prices was not reflected in the result of the race. Bello Beau led and Jaguar Stone sat off the pace, never threatening her Adam Trinder-trained stablemate at any stage. Brendon McCoull guided Bello Beau to a 1-1/2 length win over Piiink Beauty with Jaguar Stone a similar margin away third. Trinder was happy with the result on all fronts. "I thought it was a really good performance by Bello Beau," the trainer said. "We had to diversify our riding tactics for today because we were keen to stay right away from the rail. "Brendon and I both thought the going was potentially inferior on the inside and leading outside horses is never an ideal situation. "But the horse showed good extension. "Getting to this horse in the run is the easiest part of the assignment ... I've yet to see one get its head in front of him." Trinder said Bello Beau, who also won the $100,000 Elwick Stakes a fortnight ago, would now have a rest before a possible Melbourne run in a SuperVobvis race at the end of April. "He's done enough for now," the trainer said. As for Jaguar Stone, she will press on to the Magic Millions 2YO, also at Mowbray. "I thought her run today was really good," Trinder said. "She was a little bit green and wanted to run away from the other horses turning for home but she knuckled down well when she got into the clear on her own. "She's pretty well placed now for the Magic Millions in a fortnight." The Risk Factor earned automatic entry into the Launceston Cup when he gave Adam Trinder Sunday's feature double in the $30,000 Sydeston Cup. With Troy Baker in the saddle, the five-year-old gave a bold front-running display to win by just over six lengths. The Risk Factor has now won seven of his eight starts over the Mowbray 2100m course and Trinder believes he deserves his chance in the $250,000 race on February 23. "That is the natural progression," the trainer said. "Whether he's up to that grade is still a question but he can do no more than he's done and has definitely earned his opportunity. "I'm sure he'll run very well ... whether he's a genuine winning chance remains to be seen." The Risk Factor's ultra-consistent form was blotted when he ran last in the Brighton Cup at Elwick on January 7. "He went terrible - Brendon (McCoull) told me he raced like he was drunk and just wasn't happy in the unfamiliar surroundings," Trinder said. "That gave me confidence that we had simply gone down the wrong path in going to Hobart and that we should bring him back to Launceston where his form has always been really good. "We also gave him a gap between runs and it was good to see him do what he did today. It was a very strong staying performance." Codi Jordan took riding honours at the meeting with a treble that included Hot Relation who was backed from $51 to $7.00. She was also the friend of many punters after winning on Ubriaco ($11 into $8.50) and Coronation Keith ($1.85 to $1.65). Leading harness trainer Ben Yole was busy at the APG Yearling Sale in Melbourne on Sunday while Young Rooster was winning the $14,000 Meander Valley Cup at Carrick. Yole bought nine yearlings and paid his top price of $26,000 for a Tasmanian-bred filly by Vincent from High Flying Ruler offered by Larry and Elizabeth Nichols. "We had a big day, with three or four of ours buys being Tasbred," the trainer said. "We are trying to build up the young stock in our stable. Some of the buys were for existing clients and there are shares available in some of the others." Young Rooster, part-owned by Yole, made a small contribution to the cost of the exercise when he ran home strongly to beat stablemate Earl Jujon and Kardesler. It was the six-year-old's third win from his past four starts after he had made a very slow start to his Tasmanian career. The former Victorian was unplaced at all bar three of his first 16 local runs. "He hasn't got the best legs and was three-quarters broken down when we got him," Yole explained. "Because of that, I was nursing him too much. "I decided I just had to step him up and see what happened so I changed his work around and the plan has come to fruition." Yole also won with another former Victorian Redfox Raider to be the only multiple winner on the nine-race card. Lockaway Kacie ensured a quadrella jackpot when she won the second leg closing at $126 on the tab.com.au fixed-odds market. The Paul Williams-owned, trained and driven mare rattled home to beat a strong field in the Rating 75-105 Pace. Her previous win, six months ago, had been in a much easier Rating 60-74 race in Hobart. Nonetheless, the nine-year-old has been a good money-spinner, having now won 10 races with another 35 minor placings. She is only $3000 shy of $100,000 in career earnings. Lockaway Kacie scored by 3m from Sunny Sanz who trailed the leader and eventual third placegetter Puntarno Stride.

