news, local-news,

Her Excellency the Honourable Barbara Baker AC has been announced as the guest speaker for the International Women's Day Luncheon hosted by the Clifford Craig Foundation. The luncheon, returning to the Country Club Tasmania on March 2, will celebrate the achievements of women in the community and around the world, while raising funds for the Launceston General Hospital. This year's theme for International Women's Day is Break the Bias - fighting against gender inequality, stereotypes and discrimination. READ MORE: Derby cafe to transform into brewing and distilling hub Ms Baker said the day provided an opportunity to reflect and consider where women were on the road to equality, while also celebrating the achievements already made. "We can learn from women who have been both inspirational leaders and catalysts for significant change," she said. "This year's theme is Break the Bias. This is important because bias can affect the way employers recruit, hire, promote, evaluate performance and leadership, and make decisions. READ MORE: $410 more a month: What mortgage rate rises could mean for Launceston households "In reflecting on my own career and other women's experiences I feel that different leadership styles, both masculine and feminine, should be valued in the workplace, the broader community and in society." Luncheon tickets are available via Eventbrite, and RSVPs are needed by February 16. For more information visit cliffordcraig.org.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/c3dc82f9-62a1-417b-b0cb-6a3a2c94797a.jpg/r80_81_800_488_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg