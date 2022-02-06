news, local-news,

A house has been completely destroyed by a fire overnight in the state's Southern Midlands region. Police and Tasmania Fire Service attended the property at 3171 Woodsdale Road, Whitefoord, shortly after 6.30pm when the owner observed smoke coming from the rear of the house. The 1860s house - which was an ex Whitefoord shop, post office, and telephone exchange - was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. READ MORE: Search continues for missing George Town man The house and contents was unable to be saved and the structure was completely destroyed, resulting in $400,000 worth of damage. The occupants of the house have been rehoused with relatives. An investigation by TFS will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/d13f1617-a191-44ce-91fb-6714b5d3b515.jpg/r0_33_1209_716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg