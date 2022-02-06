news, local-news,

There's no better way to understand the experiences of an artist than to see a visual diary of their travels and views. A Poatina artist is enjoying her first solo exhibition at Blenheim Gallery, depicting what captures her attention in day-to-day life. Big Island Little Island, from Pamela Horsley, is an eclectic mixture of her interests in family history, the Australian bush, and landscapes. Blenheim Gallery director Jennie Chapman said she first saw Horsley's work at the Bay of Fires Winter Arts Festival some years ago and was inspired by the works on paper. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail "Blenheim Gallery is thrilled to host an exhibition of recent paintings by Pamela Horsley," she said. "I think her work is just full of life and has an energy in it that comes out when you walk into the room. "With the configuration of the space, we looked to have a main picture on every wall at the gallery for the exhibit." Horsley said seeing the work hanging on the walls of the gallery showed her pieces off well, with great lighting. "I really think mixed media is my favorite medium. A lot of the works are monoprints that I've taken from in the bush, and then there's everything else you can think of in the traditional sort of mediums," Horsley said. However, the work that goes into some of the art is momentous, with some of the works on display taking years to complete. "I'm very organic in the way that I operate. I can spend the whole day in my little studio and then there are other times I go for weeks without working on the art," Horsley said. "Some of these have been done in plain air as well because I live really close to beautiful bush. Then I go back into studio and over weeks and weeks I'll be looking at it and just look at things before starting work on them again." READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals The artist has exhibited her work since 2014, with eight solo shows and numerous group exhibitions. Horsley has also had works selected for the Glover Prize in 2019, the Mission to Seafarers' Maritime Art Prize in 2018, and the Bay of Fires Art Prize in 2016 and 2017. She was an invited artist in Executed in Franklin Street in Melbourne, and has also exhibited in Canberra, and Sydney as a finalist in the Art Gallery of NSW Sulman Prize. Horsley said her advice to young artists was to follow their hearts and stay true to themselves, with integrity an important element of her art practice. Blenheim Gallery, like all other art galleries and business, has come up against the fallouts of the pandemic. Ms Chapman said especially with exhibition launches, the gallery had extended times to be more COVID-safe. "Our resident Tasmanians have been fabulous during this COVID period. They're not travelling, but still looking for something to do, so that energy is converted to art as well as other things," she said. Big Island Little Island is now on show at the Blenheim Gallery, located at 733 Cressy Road, Longford, and will continue for the month of February. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Friday 10.30am to 4pm, and Saturday from 10am-2pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/907272f8-16e9-4420-9299-6acd61fa8a72.jpg/r513_358_4200_2441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg