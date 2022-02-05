newsletters, football-list,

Despite the Tasmania Devils' girls' side going down to Oakleigh Chargers 5.2 (32) to 2.9 (21), coach Jeromey Webberley was quick to find the positives. He noted their defensive hunger, want for the contest and tackle pressure as "real characteristics" of the team's play but admitted they could have been better in front of goal. "We probably had some opportunities to put some real scoreboard pressure on and didn't make the most of those but sometimes that happens and that's footy," he said. "So we'll recover, review the game and move on to next week." Sticking with the Chargers for the first three quarters, with scores even at the last break, the Devils featured five debutants in Maci Lancaster, Courtney Hingston, Halle Whitehead, Meg Harrison and Meg Thompson, with all of them impressing their leader. "Whenever there's a debutant it really lifts the spirits of the group and to have five in one week is probably something you don't see too often but I thought those girls provided us with a lot of energy and there were definitely some signs there that they can play at the level," Webberley said. "Whenever you play your first game in whatever sport you're playing and whatever level, it's an important period of time [and] I think even more so with a state program. "You're pulling on one of the most famous jumpers in Australia, of course it's going to be a really important time for them. "It was good to see them, I know they were all extremely nervous pre-game, but I thought they applied themselves really well." Priya Bowering was prolific in her run-with role on Jasmine Fleming, while Brooke Barwick, Claire Ransom, Amy Prokopiec, Madi Brazendale and Meghan Gaffney competed strongly as Tunisha Kikoak and Liana Freestone kicked a goal each.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/657e0424-273f-4d9e-b19f-d696e841e4d8.jpg/r1567_298_5000_2238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg