The mechanics of one robotics group has been turned on its axis, as the team disbands after 10 years of competitions. Metal Minds, a Launceston-based robotics group, was started as a way for Jon Heathcote's then 15-year-old son to explore his interest with friends. "Harry was homeschooled and decided he wanted to learn about robotics and things. He asked his dad, who was an engineer, if he could start a club," Mr Heathcote said. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail "With him and four mates around a kitchen table, we started a robotics team, and it grew from that." In the club's first year they competed in Sydney at the national championships, and the group attended again for a second year. The team then focused on running three FIRST Lego league competitions, and even competed in the world championships in Houston, Texas. "You don't have to be an engineer to do it. It's teaching young people skills of STEM in a real world challenge instead of a classroom environment," Mr Heathcote said. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals Over the 10 years the group has been together, there have been about 60 students in the program. However, organisers have made the decision to retire. "We've been doing it for 10 years and it takes up an awful lot of time and planning," Mr Heathcote said. On Saturday, the Metal Minds team had their last hurrah to say thank you to all the volunteers. "It is a bit sad, but we are making it a party. It's time to move on to do new things," Mr Heathcote said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/46873096-ff51-43b9-963a-e741af1fdc37.jpg/r0_81_4200_2454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg