With weeks of cancelled events as a backdrop, organisers of yesterday's Grapes of Mirth decided that a winery setting with precautions in place was a day out too good to postpone. Comedy usually flows fairly freely once you mix in some wine to the bargain, and on Saturday at Josef Chromy the two blended perfectly. A happy throng of revellers parked their seats and blankets on the grass under a warm sky, and settled in to be entertained by comedians as diverse as Celia Paquola, Peter Hellier and Zoe Coombs Marr. Grapes of Mirth was the brainchild of comedian Merrick Watts, and he said it was terrific to be back in Tasmania free of COVID-19-related constraints. "What was great about the Launceston one in particular was it was completely hassle-free," he said. "We generally have to jump through a lot of COVID-19 hoops, but down here there wasn't the restrictions that you found in other states. The winery was really easy to deal with, as were the locals. "It's been fantastic. It's always encouraging when you have been in lockdowns yourself and you get to Launceston and the first thing you get is a welcome. It's a great reminder when you come to Tassie how good things are there." Watts said the philosophy behind Grapes of Mirth was a blend of wine, comedy and the outdoors. "It's really about the sum of the parts," he said. "It's about being outdoors, being with friends and enjoying wine. It all marries up to a beautiful formula." Josef Chromy sales and export manager Dave Milne said past experience at the winery gave him confidence the event would go off without a hitch. "We're pretty adept at events and obviously we had an eye on health protocols and what you could and couldn't do and protecting the staff, but we sold out the tickets well in advance," he said. "That was to avoid any congestion and close contact. Like any events in Tasmania at the moment you had to be flexible. We planned for the worst. Social distancing in events is difficult to manage, but it was all about managing queues and avoiding congested areas. Everyone just wants to laugh, and it's humbling (selling out the event). It wasn't a surprise that it sold out." Grapes of Mirth festival director Rowan Smith said the day went well and the Launceston community was very supportive. "It went so well and everyone was so happy to be there," he said. "The comedians got to come to a winery and try the wines and hang out with their mates and do a show."

