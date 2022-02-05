news, local-news,

A group of Westbury locals have voiced their concerns about the latest development of the Northern prison site saga. With the Justice Department having confirmed Ashley Detention Centre as a suitable site for the prison, the Westbury Residents Against the Prison have voiced their concerns about still being the closest town to the new site. Under a previous proposal, Westbury has been earmarked as a potential site, leaving many locals concerned about the effect it would have to the area. Corrections Minister Elise Archer announced on Friday that the evaluation by the department found the site to be well-suited for a modern correction facility. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail She said it was crucial for the government to first consult with the Meander Valley community around the use of the detention centre site. Westbury Residents Against the Prison spokesperson Linda Poulton said that the new site would still be too close Westbury. "The first site chosen for the prison was just two kilometres out of town and it was pretty much going to be right in Westbury," she said. "This village was concerned to see that it would change the nature of the town. Ms Poulton said as far as the group was concerned, the proposed site was still too close to the town. "It really means that Westbury will still be the closest town to it and [there are] possible problems that may cause. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation "We were formed to stop the prison being near Westbury and we have fulfilled that in the sense that it is being moved to Ashley, and naturally we are please it has been moved, but there are still people out there that don't want it anywhere in this area." In regards to public consultation, Ms Poulton said that the group was calling for more transparency on the opinions voiced. "When they first suggested the Westbury site there were drop in sessions to get feedback in Westbury and they were well attended," she said. "People were expressing their opinions as many didn't want it here and they were so well attended they were booked out. Ms Poulton said it needed to be clear and detailed as to what the opinions are and the data in regards to the controversial plan. "Sessions do work in the sense that people went along to have their say, the only issue anybody takes with that is the record of what is said, who said what and the outcomes are is less than transparent. "It's the transparency of that process that is an issue." READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years The Westbury Residents Against the Prison group welcomed news that the Ashley site may not include a maximum security unit. "What is being proposed for Ashley now is a different thing altogether compared to what they wanted in Westbury," Ms Poulton said. "The Ashley site sounds as if the maximum security aspect has been removed and I think people will find that less controversial. "We don't know why it seems that the Meander Valley has been fixated upon as a place to put this proposed prison. We are happy to see that the proposal has been changed to one of rehabilitation more than maximum security." Consultation will begin on February 9 over five weeks, with immediate neighbours and the wider community to give feedback. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

