Women in their 50s on TV making mistakes? I'm shocked

Since I last appeared in these pages, a lot has happened. Where do I start? There's been so much confusion that it appears the "new normal" has been put in the miscellaneous box with that COVIDSafe app we all signed on to, then had no idea what its role was, apart from making everyone crazy mad about the gazillions spent creating it. Thank god I've had something to distract me. I've been watching Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in And Just Like That. But I gotta say, it's hard to enjoy a bit of escapism these days if you're on social media. The online wall of sound and fury has turned life into a replay of high school, when everything you did, watched, said, and listened to was judged. Online chatter is easily ignored until it is adopted by a mob who claim the top floor of the moral skyscraper, and start issuing cease and desist notices. And just like that, people who were enjoying a show or movie are second-guessing whether it's OK. Well, hold on to your Manolos, because here's my chatter on a few criticisms of AJLT. Compared to what? When the original series started about 25 years ago? Apparently they are allowing women over 50 to appear on TV these days. How strange. Thanks to Big's overzealous workout on a Peloton bike, we don't have to deal with worrying about whether we should be watching a show on which the actor who plays a central bloke may or may not be a dangerous sleazebag. Of this I'm glad. Sexual assault is never OK. But if anything associated with an entertainer's past work is going to be "cancelled" because that entertainer is later alleged to be a grub, we aren't going to have much material left. Where would we start? And where would we end? It wasn't a joke about the Holocaust, it was a reaction to someone who's a guest in a Jewish household and shows himself to be a Holocaust denier. I can't think of anyone who wouldn't have had the same reaction as the blindsided Anthony. It does seem to have scrambled to tick every major diversity box - but I did find it strange the original series didn't have more characters who weren't young, rich and white, considering it is set in one of the world's quintessential melting pots. Che, a non-binary character, is copping a lot of heat. I don't have a strong opinion about them, but time will tell - and that's the thing. Shows like this need a good run to properly develop. I hope the fabulous AJLT gets another run (in high heels).