An additional $10.5 million has been added to the JobTrainer Fund to provide more training places and additional qualifications for Tasmanians. Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Acting Minister Guy Barnett said the additional funds would mean more Tasmanians would have access to free and nationally recognised training within the 245 available qualifications being offered. "JobTrainer is funded 50-50 by the Australian and Tasmanian governments, and this latest funding boost takes the Tasmanian government's JobTrainer Fund contribution to $21 million," Mr Barnett said. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail "Importantly, JobTrainer has proven highly successful with more than 7000 Tasmanians taking up places since it began in October 2020." Those eligible for free JobTrainer Fund training include young Tasmanians aged 17 to 24, school leavers, and job seekers. Mr Barnett said this decision was so the state could ensure there was the skilled workforce needed to support the growing economy. The new round of funding will focus on training in areas of job growth, with specific targets for aged care and digital skill qualifications. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals Mr Barnett said the qualifications were recognised as priorities nationwide. "Free training is being made available to learners in the aged care, childcare, disability care and digital skills industry areas regardless of their age or employment status to support this focus," he said. Eligible registered training organisations can apply for JobTrainer funding from now until March 4. Anyone who is interested in enrolling in a JobTrainer funded course will be able to access a list of qualifications and training providers from late March. For more information visit the Skills Tasmania website at skills.tas.gov.au.

