sport, cricket,

Evandale Panthers are on the brink of their first finals series since amalgamation, defeating George Town by 29 runs. With both teams effectively batting for fourth position, results went the way of the Panthers and will see them in third when the ladder is updated. It didn't all go the Panthers' way, losing leading run-scorer Rickie Wells with the first ball of the game, but they were able to rebuild to reach 8-188. Steven Buchanan (57) and Sagar Chhetri (43* off 40) were the leading contributors, while Dylan Baker (2-28) and Darcy Leahy (2-47) took multiple poles. READ MORE: Ricky Ponting criticises Cricket Australia over Justin Langer treatment In the chase, several George Town batters made starts, with openers Baker (16) and Jarrod Bailey (29) setting the platform as the returning Jay Leslie scored 49 off 65 balls. However, his efforts wouldn't be enough as Umang Patel (3-24), Buchanan (2-9), Isuru Amarawansha (2-30) and Rajbir Singh (2-40) proved dangerous. Longford saw off the threat of Trevallyn, defeating the home side by six wickets. Batting first, Trevallyn, without captain-coach and their leading run-scorer James Whiteley, were dismissed for just 95. Drew Clark (38 off 41) provided the main fight at the top of the order before being the third wicket in a 4-1 collapse. Eventually lower-order batters Shaun Conway (18*) and Sean Barry (17) steadied the ship momentarily for a 35-run stand but Kyle Davey (2-1 off three balls) skittled through the last few batters. Richard Howe (2-18), Kieran Davey (2-16) and Max Magann (2-28) set up the victory with the ball but their batting innings wasn't all smooth sailing, losing Jackson Blair with the first ball. Trevallyn spinner Clayde White (4-48) claimed all four wickets in their defence but Matthew Lawrence (58* off 32) and Bhagesh Goyal (20 off 21) inflicted the damage required. After going down in the T20 final on Thursday, Perth bounced back with a clinical seven-wicket win over Bracknell. The Stags batted first and started strongly thanks to a 74-run partnership between Jeremy Tuson (50) and Jakeb Morris (22). However, as Morris was dismissed, the wheels off for home side, with no other batter making double figures as they lost 10-33 to be all out for 107. The screws were tightened thanks to a great bowling partnership from Jake Smith (4-13) and leg-spinner Jonty Richardson (3-14), while two run-outs and Andrew Rigby accounted for the other wickets. While small chases can occasionally be tricky, Perth captain Mason Keane stood up and led from the front, scoring a half-century of his own to see off the Bracknell total. READ MORE: Tasmania Devils taste last-quarter defeat at the hands of Chargers After Richie Benaud day was unofficially celebrated earlier this week, the Demons fittingly finished their innings in 22.2 overs with Keane and Matthew Walton unbeaten on 50 and 16 respectively. Ben Morice (1-15) and Sean Fisher (1-51) picked up wickets, while Tuson contributed a run-out. Hadspen added to an already-impressive week by exacting revenge on ACL to the tune of 162 runs. The Bluebacks have been the only side to defeat the ladder-leaders but Hadspen made sure it wouldn't happen again, posting a solid total of 9-256. A 69-run opening stand from Dane Anderson (34) and John LeFevre started the innings with a bang and as the former departed, captain-coach Liam Reynolds (63) came in and replaced him adequately. Reynolds and LeFevre combined for 127 until Reynolds was dismissed, with LeFevre later departing just 12 runs short of a century. READ MORE: Striker Aleksandra Sinclair keen for Western United's Tassie tour The Bluebacks did a respectable job of pegging them back following Reynolds' wicket, taking 8-60 as coach Shaun Woods (3-36) led from the front. Ash Batty (3-62) also finished with three as Nigel Hurst (2-52) was the other multiple wicket-taker. Having been the Chieftains' 12th man in the T20 final, Ashley Smith produced his season-best figures, dismantling ACL's first six victims as he took 6-23.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/de500836-e85c-4b7b-8225-7ce5059b0ae9.JPG/r2200_1243_5240_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg