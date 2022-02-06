sport, local-sport,

Australians that stayed up late fell in love with curling on Wednesday night - briefly at least. That's the beauty of any Olympics but particularly a Winter Games where the familiarity of the general public with the majority of disciplines is very limited. Even more so because the International Olympic Committee has used the winter program to be even more innovative than its already impressive efforts with the Summer Games. Not that curling is a new sport by any means - the first recorded matches go back to Scotland in the mid-1500s. It was included in the first Winter Games - at Chamonix in 1924. Although it then lost favour and did not become a permanent discipline until 1998. For those familiar with lawn bowls the scoring concept is easy to pick up - even the principle of the curl is not unlike the effect of the bias. But beyond that there are the whackier brooming and brushing elements of the sport that set it apart and make it all that more attractive to newbies. Having Aussies Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt in the mixed doubles event provided the entrée card for Network Seven to highlight the event in its telecast, aided and abetted by it being the only sport under way on night one of pre-Opening Ceremony competition. Their competitiveness in that opening match against the United States made it all the more captivating, losing in a nail-biter 5-6 - perhaps until after two further similar results, there was a blowout against the Czech Republic and an effective exit from contention. But they came in ranked 1 th and simply being competitive at this level was a good outcome - quite apart from gaining valuable profile for their sport in the process. There are probably plenty of everyday Australians out there who wouldn't mind having a go - except for the small problem of the lack of facilities in this country and even more so the prohibitive cost of providing and maintaining even one of them. This is the conundrum confronting many of the more entertaining winter events whose popularity booms as a result of the coverage and profile created over the next fortnight. But how the country has managed this, explains how Australia has managed to emerge as a mid-level winter sports nation. The decision to invest in and promote those events where facilities can be developed in Australia such as aerials, moguls and half-pipe has paid off big time not only in terms of increased domestic participation but also in results at World Cup and Olympic level. This is no better demonstrated by qualifying the maximum number of four women in the moguls event in Beijing. We simply don't have enough snow to be a nation that excels in traditional disciplines like alpine or Nordic skiing events or biathlon. Nor the money or depth of competitors to invest in the extraordinarily expensive infrastructure needed to stage bobsleigh, luge or skeleton events. Not that this small factor has stopped Bree Walker from not only qualifying for the newly-created monobob discipline but also emerging as a genuine medal contender. Like her Australian colleagues in all the sliding sports, she bases herself in Europe or North America to initially learn the skills and gain the experience and confidence to then be able to ply their trade on the World Cup circuit and qualify for the Games. For those who only watch the myriad snow and ice disciplines every four years, there is often a sense of frustration when the downside of the hand of fate seems to have little impact within the competition rules. Yes, occasionally there is a second chance for a slip or crash - but in many cases it is also the trigger for an immediate exit from the competition. For part-time fans the most exasperation comes in those sports where there's no penalty for a competitor who takes another out of contention. But those are the rules. It's trite to say of course but the next fortnight's thrills and spills, delight and disappointment will provide much in terms of captivating viewing - once again much of which is in a reasonable viewing window for this country. And it may well deliver Australia's best ever depth of performance at a Winter Olympics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/d7f10165-8353-462b-832f-aae5e6eb1ec2.jpg/r3_0_1277_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg