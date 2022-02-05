news, local-news,

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a truck rollover on Birralee Road, Westbury at the intersection of Roxford Avenue. The crash occurred just after 6:20am on Saturday morning. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation There are no serious injuries reported and a crane will be used to recover the truck. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the scene is cleared. More to come.

