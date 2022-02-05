sport, cricket,

After weeks and weeks of closely fought battles at the centre wicket, Riverside will travel to Westbury to contest the Greater Northern Cup grand final this weekend. The Shamrocks, with the home ground advantage, will be aiming to go one better than last year's tournament and hoist the cup at the close of play. The visiting Blues have already improved from last season's efforts which ended in the semi-finals and have the chance to add the prestigious trophy to their cabinet. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation From when the early rounds suffered through weekend washouts to the pre-Christmas break when sides were forced to juggle their numbers due to the impact of COVID-19, this campaign has been like few others. It all comes down to Sunday at the Shamrocks' fortress Ingamells Oval. The Blues have endured highs and lows throughout the Greater Northern campaign after they started with five games unbeaten before a three-game losing streak bought them back to the pack. Riverside regrouped and closed out their regular season with two wins over South Launceston and Coastal opponents Latrobe to finish strong. The Shamrocks are yet to lose in the campaign and have never appeared rusty following an opening round bye. Daniel Murfet's men have been rock solid at their Ingamells Oval home or travelling up the coast against their Cricket North-West opponents with eight wins and two draws from 10 starts in the regular season. The result will see a new winner crowned with the Shamrocks beat last season's champions Launceston in a semi-final which went down the final overs. The Blues last made the grand final in the 2015-16 season in which Mowbray were crowned the champions. Riverside will go into the fixture as underdogs given the Shamrocks' unblemished record to this point in the campaign. The Shamrocks, with a seasoned core, have been to the decider many times before and until Launceston overcame them last season, were regular fixtures in the season decider. Despite the task staring back at them, Riverside captain Tom Garwood wants his side to continue to back the instinct which delivered them to the grand final. "If we play our game and back our batters and bowlers in to do our plans we think we can win," Garwood said. "They're obviously really good, they haven't lost a game so they're going in quite positive and to their credit, they play some really good cricket. "We need to be on for the full day, we can't let five overs slip, that's when they'll get on top of you." READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals The Blues' squad which will likely take the part on Sunday will be headlined by Cooper Anthes and Aidan O'Connor but also features the likes of Peter New, Ramesh Sundra, Garwood and Zac Towns who all featured in the 2015-16 cup final. Middle-order batter Towns has been a mainstay in the Blues' batting unit this season and saved his best performance so far for the Round 8 game between the two sides. Towns scored a patient 57 off 107 with support from wicket-keeper Peter New (59 off 92) to boost the Blues' chase which ultimately fell short of Westbury's total. "Adding someone like Zac Towns to their middle-order has given them a lot more depth just in that one player so they're definitely dangerous," Murfet said. The middle-order of Riverside will face an imposing challenge against the spin of Westbury, led by leading wicket-takers Kieren Hume and Michael Lukic, which has tended to suffocate batters. It is one of the leading reasons Westbury have been one of the most frugal teams in the competition, conceding only 1357 runs against, which is only bettered by Burnie. The Shamrocks' batting unit has also been a force to be reckoned with throughout the campaign. Murfet and opener Nathan Parkin passed fifty in the previous game between the sides but Matthew Battle and Joel Lloyd have starred at times. After a tense and nail-biting end to their semi-final win over Launceston, Murfet is confident to back his chargers in for the grand final. "We're really happy to have gotten through after a pretty stressful game [last week] and I think we really want to maximise the opportunity," he said. "We've done the hard work, we haven't lost a game so far so it just comes down to making sure you stand up really when it matters and hopefully we're able to do that." Riverside will go into the game with full confidence after banking wins in their last three Greater Northern Cup games. Those games have underlined the Blues' ability to dominate in both the main facets given they are the leading wicket-takers (81) so far and the second-best run-scorers of the Greater Northern cup finalists this season. "I think they've definitely improved on last year ... we're pretty aware of how they go about their cricket and what they shape up like," Murfet said. "At the end of the day, we know we're going to have to play good cricket to beat them and I will back our best cricket to beat anyone."

