Open-border support doubled for struggling Tasmanian businesses

news, local-news, covid, business, grants, support, tasmania, COVID-19, funding

The state government has extended and expanded its COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program. Building on the previous package, businesses that have experienced a drop in revenue due to COVID-19 between January 15 and February 14 of this year will be eligible to apply for round two of the package. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail The maximum funding available has also been doubled to $10,000 - depending on the size of the business. Round two of the support package will open on February 15, 2022, and businesses that were granted funding in round one may still be eligible to once again receive support. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals As in the first round, payments of up to $5000 will also be available to businesses that experienced an "unavoidable loss of perishable goods". Further details on the package will be made available on the Business Tasmania website next week. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/10714e1a-6bdc-4ff5-8eae-01822d38c6a6.jpg/r3_53_998_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg