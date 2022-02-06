news, local-news, marine protected areas, University of tasmania

September 2021 marked 30 years since the establishment of Tasmania's first four marine protected areas. Today, the monitoring method they developed for local reefs is embraced throughout the world. The "Edgar-Barrett" survey, named after leading scientists Associate Professor Neville Barrett and Professor Graham Edgar from University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, contributed a standardised approach for counting marine species. The survey is also used by non-profit citizen science program Reef Life Survey, with trained divers contributing their findings to a global database. Effectively underwater national parks, MPAs have enabled scientists to study how marine ecosystems have been affected by issues such as climate change, fishing and species variability by comparing them to outside areas. MPAs have proved integral in establishing historical baselines for mapping changes to marine ecosystems and understanding how they work. MPA data has been used to inform environmental management approaches globally, with findings to inform the 2022 Australian Government State of the Environment Report. Led by Professor Barrett and Professor Edgar, Tasmania's first MPAs were established in Maria Island, Governor Island off Bicheno, Tinderbox, and Ninepin Point at the mouth of the Huon River. "At the time, the extent of human impacts on reef systems was a real unknown," Professor Barrett said. He said he and Professor Edgar "jumped at the chance to be part of this experiment", which has evolved into one of the three longest-term reef-monitoring programs globally, with annual surveys. MPAs have been instrumental in documenting the impact of fishing on species, notably the rock lobster. With their population surging by nearly 20 times within 10 years of MPA establishment, Professor Barrett discovered how major the population decline was on Tasmania's East Coast. Professor Barrett said he wanted to see MPA data used to inform future fisheries management and to better understand climate change impacts. "It's really critical to have a network like that and to be able to monitor in general the changes in marine systems."

