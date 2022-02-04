Launceston publican joins calls to stop beer price increase

news, local-news, beer, excise, tax, launceston, tasmania, cock and bull, AHA

A Launceston publican has joined in with the chorus of pint pullers around the state, in calling for a reprieve from a tax on draught beer. Cock'n'Bull British Pub and Hotel licensee Alan Williams called the latest rise in the excise on beer a "kick in the teeth". READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail "Every time patrons come in, they are disheartened and they have a go at me, the publican or the staff for the price going up," he said. Following what he called the "hardest two years we've ever had", Mr Williams thinks now is the time to ease the excise duty. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation "People haven't had the opportunity to socialise. And this [the price of beer increasing] is another reason to not socialise. This is another reason to take liquor home. People need to come out for their social health - it's very important," he added. Regulated by the federal government, the excise duty is placed on products like alcohol and tobacco to generate income, which can then be utilised to offset any negative health or social effects. It's reassessed twice a year, on February 1 and August 1, and is increased in accordance with the consumer price index, which measures the general rise in the price of key goods. The increase is usually only slight - this latest excise adjustment increased by a factor of just 1.021 - but the twice yearly adjustment adds up overtime. This usually results in the hop-to-pub supply chain absorbing the slight cost rise several times before eventually needing to increase the price to the consumer on the other side of the bar. READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years It's also worth noting that excise poses the biggest issue to large-scale brewing operations, which often rely on slim margins and large quantities to provide cheap draught beer. Tasmania's smaller craft-brew operations aren't usually heavily impacted by the excise adjustment, as they already sell at a premium price and can therefore absorb the slight increases more readily and - in some cases - apply for a full rebate if they fall below an excise threshold of $350,000. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/552eab17-42f0-4478-85e5-9b9f6cbbfd27.jpg/r0_90_4200_2463_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg