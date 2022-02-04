news, local-news,

The state's education union has expressed concerns that principals might need to step in and take classes due to unavailability of relief teachers when classes resume in state schools next week. The government has provided assurances that it would be able to draw on the Education Department's register of 1700 relief teachers if school staff needed to take leave due to contracting COVID-19 or having been classed as a close contact of a COVID case. Australian Education Union state president David Genford said the union received increased reports last year from schools unable to source relief teachers. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail He said a 2021 survey found school principals were often forced to take on full-time teaching loads, in addition to managing staff, because they could not find relief teachers. "The survey showed 80 per cent of Tasmanian public schools were unable to fill relief teacher vacancies in 2021," Mr Genford said. "Of these, nine per cent occurred almost daily and 34 per cent occurred once a fortnight or more. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals "In total, 54 per cent of schools were unable to fill relief teacher vacancies once a month or more." An Education Department spokesperson said 353 relief teachers had indicated they were willing to work in North-West schools and 466 had indicated they were willing to work in Northern schools. They said 952 had indicated they were willing to work in Southern schools. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation The spokesperson said the department had sought to expand the supply of relief teachers in the state through an advertising campaign and offering university students in their final year the opportunity to undertake relief work. They said contact had been made with recently returned teachers to encourage them to consider registering their interest in relief work. Government minister Elise Archer on Friday said there might be teachers on long service leave who might be prepared to come back should some schools come under pressure though COVID-related staff absences. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/1023bd31-c201-455f-9be4-9b10d000804b.PNG/r2_26_777_464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg