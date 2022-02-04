sport, local-sport,

The number of sports throwing support behind a Tasmanian Masters Games has exceeded the expectations of organisers. Tasmanian Masters Games president Steve Martin said the response to the proposed event had been tremendous and provided confidence to move forward with a strong foundation for the creation of the multi-sport event. Initially hoping for 12 sports, Martin said 19 sports had conveyed a strong interest to participate in the games and at least another nine were yet to respond. "To have 19 sports that have put up their hand, saying we're very interested in finding out more and participating, it's a really strong start," Martin said. "And it tells us that these sporting organisations are keen for people who are more experienced athletes to pull the boots on again and to get active and to get healthy." The sports to have flagged strong interest in participating are: athletics (including Burnie Ten), basketball, wheelchair basketball, boccia, bowls, canoeing, croquet, golf, gymnastics, mountain biking, netball, pickleball, showjumping, soccer, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, tenpin bowling and volleyball. While darts, eightball, hockey, cricket, snooker, sailing, cycling, futsal and triathlon are yet to confirm. An information stakeholder meeting will be held at Ulverstone Sports Centre on Sunday, February 20. Martin invited all sports and interested parties to come along. "We're going to be talking about a business plan, our way forward, what the responsibilities are for each sport, and what the responsibilities are for the Tasmanian Masters Games. "It's a really good kick-off for the sports and then we will be looking at them to within the next four weeks to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with us." He said that Memorandum of Understanding would provide a firm commitment that they would be creating a tournament for October 20-23. Martin said they had received indications from novice masters gymnasts in Sydney that they were excited about the prospect of gymnastics being included in the Games and would travel to participate. "We've reached Sydney already, without really hitting our straps, so that's a great result." He said the Games' in-principal support from Kentish, Latrobe and Central Coast Councils, along with the Spirit of Tasmania, had provided a strong foundation to build a multi-sport competition into a biennial Tasmanian event. Martin said there was a lot of support for a Masters games on the North-West Coast. He said 60 per cent of Tasmanians who participated in the Australian Masters Games were from the region. "So we're hoping to emulate that," he said. "And have those people dust off their basketball boots, take the racket out and restring it, to come along and have a hit at the park."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/3fb07343-38a9-49d9-b7f3-6e22da27ecca.JPG/r0_260_5115_3150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg