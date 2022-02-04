Beetle-related injunction issued in attempt to halt Derby logging

news, local-news, derby, krushkas, logging, tasmania, blue derby, wild, coupe

An environmental advocacy group in Derby has issued a beetle-related legal injunction to halt the logging of native forests, which started up earlier this week. Spearheaded by Blue Derby Wild, the notice of injunction claims that the process that Sustainable Timber Tasmania undertook before commencing the logging of coupe CC119A in Krushka's Forest was "unlawful". READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail As evidence for this, the group claims that STT did not sufficiently engage in public consultation and did not adequately educate their workers in seed-tree retention and habitat protection. The notice of injunction also brings particular attention to the Simsons Stag Beetle and the threat logging could pose to the species. Consequently, the group claims STT's forest plan does not comply with the Forest Practices Act in Tasmania. As yet, harvesting at coupe CC119A has not ceased and STT has denied the validity of all the claims made in the notice of injection, calling it a " fundamental misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the Forest Practices Code and Forest Practices Plan". READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years STT also claims the coupe falls out of the species range of the beetle and contains only "poor quality habitat". Further, the state's logging arm alleges that "after thorough searches the specialists determined the species can be treated as absent from the site". Suzette Weeding, general manager of conservation and land management at STT, said the company was "confident" the Forest Practices Plan for CC119A was compliant with the Tasmanian forest practices system and the Tasmanian Forest Practices Code.

