Recent polling might spell trouble for the Coalition government, but Tasmanian psephologist Kevin Bonham does not believe this will translate to a landslide victory for Labor nor huge swings in the state's marginal electorates at this stage. In the first Newspoll for the year, support for the Coalition slid to 34 per cent while Labor's primary vote was boosted to 41 per cent. On a two-party-preferred basis, Labor has a winning margin of 56-44. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail An election is predicted to be held in mid-May. Dr Bonham said no government that polled this badly in a Newspoll two-party-preferred basis so close to an election and won. "When governments are modestly behind in polling, it generally doesn't really mean anything because they can recover," he said. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals "We are now seeing a large deficit quite close to the day. "By historic standards, that suggests that they are in trouble." Dr Bonham said a national swing was not always a good predictor of an outcome in Tasmania, though it was likely the state would feel some part of that. READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation He said the eastern edge of Launceston in Bass was a volatile area, prone to swing backwards and forwards. Dr Bonham said the blue collar booths north of Launceston swung in the government's favour last election. "That was because of the nature of the election and the differences between that campaign and the 2016 election," he said. "These sorts of swings in outer suburban booths were a common thing across the nation." Dr Bonham said the default position for the Senate election in Tasmania this year would be two Liberals, two Labor, one Green and a minor party candidate, most likely from the Jacqui Lambie Network. "The Lambie Network vote is probably going to drop to some extent because Lambie herself is not on the ticket," he said. "It has to drop quite a lot before the door is opened to One Nation, Labor and the Liberals. "If the vote does drop quite a lot, it then becomes quite a free for all." The major parties have pre-selected and announced their candidates in the House of Representatives election. The Jacqui Lambie Network announced on Friday that Ulverstone-based project manager Sophie Lehmann would run for the party in Braddon. The Australian Electoral Commission has stated the federal election will be held on May 21 or before that date. The commission this week said consultation was underway with health authorities on how polling could be conducted during the COVID pandemic. It said a majority of voters would be able to cast votes either in-person at an AEC voting centre or through the post. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/5d4f3965-6a27-4b82-982b-ce531817ed57.PNG/r42_0_3959_2213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg