Those who have spent the majority of their lives living in Launceston are well aware of the virtues that make it such a liveable city. Over the past few years, and in particular, since the start of the pandemic and the so-called "great migration" to regional cities, the desirability of Northern Tasmania as a place to live has only increased. READ MORE: Ponting slams Cricket Australia after Langer's resignation Few cities of this size have the same vibrant mix of culture, nature and quality of life on their doorstep, which explains why there has been a 34 per cent increase in regional migration to Launceston from capital cities over the past year. But the region's greatest virtue is arguably the character of the people who live here, and many who have spent their whole lives in Launceston are now being priced out of the market in the very place they call home. The Real Estate Industry of Tasmania released its latest quarterly report last week, which showed median house prices in Launceston had risen to $600,000. The data also shows first-home buyers are feeling the crunch more than most, with first-home buyers comprising only 15 per cent of sales in the past quarter. Renters have not been spared, either, with increasing housing values also leading to higher rents, with today's story of a disability pensioner whose rent has risen an astronomical $180 a fortnight a striking example. READ MORE: Search continues for missing George Town man The Tasmanian Council of Social Service is calling on the government to provide an extra 1000 affordable houses throughout the state, and the REIT has said the figures in its latest report show more needs to be done to help first-home buyers enter the property market. The organisation has pointed out that the spike in sales and rise in values has led to a subsequent increase in stamp duty revenue for the government. REIT president Michael Walsh has suggested some of these funds could be channelled into helping "the young and disadvantaged to not only put a roof over their head, but to achieve the Australian dream of owning their own home". READ MORE: 'I will have to rely on handouts': pensioner told rent to increase by $180 a fortnight It's a suggestion that has merit, and one that certainly warrants further discussion. For its part, the state government says increasing housing supply to meet demand is the best way to put downward pressure on prices. But getting dwellings built quickly enough to keep pace with current demand its easier said than done, especially with forecasts suggesting home loan repayments could increase by $400 a month by 2024 due to rising interest rates. Although there is no one silver bullet to solve the out-of-control price rises, more needs to be done to ensure the gulf between the haves and the have-nots doesn't also continue to grow. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

